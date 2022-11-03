The playoffs are almost here, which means setting optimal Fantasy football lineups is key. Moving Panthers running back D'Onta Foreman into your Fantasy football picks moving forward could be a wise decision. Foreman has rushed for 236 yards in the last two weeks and scored three touchdowns in Week 8, but will Chuba Hubbard's return to action (ankle) second him down the Fantasy football rankings? 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey proved he'll keep his bell-cow back status in San Francisco with 149 scrimmage yards, a rushing touchdown, a receiving touchdown and a passing touchdown last week. He's an automatic RB1 moving forward, but a reliable set of Week 8 Fantasy football rankings can help ensure that you nail more difficult start or sit decisions. Before you lock in your lineups, be sure to check out the Week 9 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Cowboys running back Tony Pollard, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position. The result: Pollard recorded 14 carries for 131 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's win over the Bears. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

One player the model is high on this week: Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert. The veteran back is the clear No. 1 option in Miami after splitting reps evenly with Chase Edmonds to start the season. He's now played in at least 62% of the snaps the last five weeks and received a minimum of 15 touches in every contest.

Mostert has produced 427 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns during that span while averaging 4.9 yards per carry. He should be in line for a lot of rushing work in Week 9. The Dolphins will take on a Bears defense that ranks 31st against the run and has allowed 14 rushing touchdowns. Tony Pollard produced 147 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns on just 15 touches last week.

And a massive shocker: Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who's scored at least one touchdown in four of his seven games this season, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20 at his position. Edwards-Helaire carried the ball six times for 32 yards and a touchdown in Kansas City's victory over the 49ers on Oct. 23.

However, Edwards-Helaire has seen his usage steadily drop in recent weeks. After catching at least three passes in his first three games, he's recorded four catches in his last four games combined while receiving double-digit carries just once. Plus, Edwards-Helaire and the Chiefs will square off against the Tennessee Titans, a defense that's giving up just 89.1 rushing yards per game this season, which ranks second in the NFL.

