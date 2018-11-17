Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 11: Model that beat experts says start Amari Cooper, sit Ben Roethlisberger
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11
Fantasy football playoffs berths are on the line in many leagues this week, magnifying every decision for Week 11. This late in the season, you'll need proven Fantasy football rankings to navigate a minefield of injuries and byes. Is Marcus Mariota or Ryan Fitzpatrick a better replacement Tom Brady, who's off this week? Can Deshaun Watson put up big numbers against a tough Washington defense? Who starts at quarterback for the Ravens, and can you trust any Baltimore skill position player? Which Bengals receiver benefits the most with A.J. Green (toe) doubtful and John Ross (groin) questionable? Before locking in lineups this weekend, be sure to check out the Week 11 Fantasy football rankings and projections from SportsLine's proven computer model.
When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. The model was also closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week.
Last week, the model was high on Seahawks RB Mike Davis even though he was only owned in 41 percent of CBS Sports Leagues. The result: Davis recorded 80 all-purpose yards and a touchdown. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.
Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Week 11 Fantasy football rankings. One player the model loves this week: Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper.
Sunday marks the third game for Cooper as a member of "America's Team" after he was sent packing from the Raiders in exchange for a first-round draft pick. He's had 18 total targets and a touchdown so far in Dallas and now gets a date with a porous Falcons pass defense on the fast track of Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta is 30th in the NFL in passing yards allowed at a colossal 294.4 per game.
The Falcons just gave up three touchdowns to Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, which bodes well for Cooper's chances of finding the end zone. Atlanta has been gashed for several week-winning stat lines by receivers this season, including Odell Beckham (8-143-1), Sterling Shepard (5-167), Antonio Brown (6-101-2), and Tyler Boyd (11-100). SportsLine's Week 11 Fantasy football rankings say Cooper is a rock solid WR2 this week, ahead of players like JuJu Smith-Schuster, Boyd, and Alshon Jeffery.
And a massive shocker: Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger stumbles big-time this week against the Jaguars and finishes outside the top 15. He's a player to bench in Week 11.
Roethlisberger is coming off his best performance of the season. He threw for over 325 yards and five touchdowns against the Panthers, but SportsLine's model says he'll struggle big-time against the Jaguars, who boast the best pass defense in the NFL. Jacksonville has held opposing quarterbacks to under 185 passing yards in four of its last seven games.
The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top five of its Week 11 Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. You absolutely need to see it before you lock in your lineups.
So who should you sit and start this week? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 11 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top five, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 11, including two of his...
-
Week 11 Trade Values Chart
Fantasy Football trade deadlines are rapidly approaching. What will it cost you to make one...
-
TNF Recap and latest news
The Packers' stars showed out on Thursday night, but there wasn't much room for anyone else...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...