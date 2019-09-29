Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 4: Model that crushed experts says start Eric Ebron, sit Adam Thielen

One of the quarterbacks who could be near the top of your Week 4 Fantasy football rankings is Los Angeles Rams signal caller Jared Goff. He was a Fantasy stud all last season, but Goff averages an astounding 24.4 Fantasy points per game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum since the start of 2018. Goff and the Rams face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home this week, a favorable matchup despite NFL sack leader Shaquil Barrett on the opposing side. Choosing between Goff and New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, who put up an 18-point performance in a win against the Buccaneers last week in his first NFL start, could be a challenge. After all, Danny Dimes became one of only six quarterbacks in the last 15 years to throw for at least 330 yards and two touchdowns in addition to rushing for two scores. But which one should be among your Fantasy football picks for Week 4? For that answer, you'll want to see SportsLine's Week 4 Fantasy football rankings.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston, saying he'd finish as a top-five player at his position despite being started in less than 50 percent of leagues. The result: Winston threw for 380 yards and three touchdowns against the Giants, finishing as the overall QB5. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its 2019 Fantasy football rankings for Week 4 of the NFL season. One player the model is high on this week: Colts tight end Eric Ebron.

A six-year veteran, Ebron has become a sturdy target for Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett in clutch situations. Ebron has caught three of his four targets in each of the past two weeks, including a 30-yard grab last week against the Falcons and a touchdown catch against the Titans. Ebron knows the Colts' offense well, as he turned in the best season of his career in his first season with the team in 2018, a 66-catch, 750-yard effort with 13 touchdowns.

The Raiders are up next for Ebron and the Colts, a favorable matchup for Indianapolis. In fact, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce dropped a 7-107-1 line on Oakland two weeks ago. Plus, Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton (quad) is doubtful, funneling even more targets Ebron's way. SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football rankings project Ebron to be the No 7 tight end in Week 4, even though he's being started in less than 60 percent of CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues.

And a massive shocker: Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen, who's recorded a touchdown catch in two of his first three games, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 25.

Thielen put up solid numbers in Minnesota's victory against the Raiders on Sunday, finishing with three receptions for 55 yards and a touchdown and adding a one-yard rushing score. However, Thielen and the Vikings must travel Soldier Field this week to face the Bears, who feature an extremely disruptive defense that is giving up just 13 points per game.

Plus, Thielen has struggled mightily against Chicago in recent years, failing to score a touchdown while recording fewer than 70 yards receiving in his last six meetings against the Bears. He's a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 4 and is squarely out of the WR1 conversation.

