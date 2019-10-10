Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 6: Model that beat experts says start Will Fuller, sit Carson Wentz

Through five weeks of the season, fans everywhere have managed to ride workhorses like Christian McCaffrey, Russell Wilson and Amari Cooper to huge success. They came into the season as some of the top players in the 2019 Fantasy football rankings, and they've delivered throughout the year. McCaffrey in particular has been an enormous boon for those lucky enough to snatch him in the first round of their drafts, as he's been given 136 touches through three weeks and come through with 866 yards from scrimmage and seven touchdowns. He's one of the top players in the Week 6 Fantasy football rankings. However, if you own that trio of studs, the decision on whether or not to start or sit them has been easy. But winning on a weekly basis is about getting the most out of your Fantasy football picks and building the strongest roster possible. That's why you'll want to see the Week 6 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine before you work the waiver wire or make any tough lineup calls.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position despite being started in just 75 percent of leagues. The result: Robinson recorded seven receptions for 97 yards and two touchdowns against the Raiders. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 6 of the NFL season. One player the model loves this week: Texans wide receiver Will Fuller. The speedster out of Notre Dame had been relatively quiet on the season through the first four weeks, catching 14 passes for 183 scoreless yards. However, he matched or eclipsed all those numbers in a single Sunday last week against the Falcons.

Fuller caught 14 passes for 217 yards and three touchdowns as the Texans steamrolled the Falcons, 53-32. Now, the fourth-year pro has another juicy matchup against a Kansas City Chiefs defense that has been torched by players like DJ Chark (4-146-1), Chris Conley (6-97-1) and Kenny Golladay (5-67-2) already this season. Fuller has sky-high upside, which is why SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings for Week 6 list him as No. 23 receiver despite the fact that he's started in just 40 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

And a massive shocker: Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, who's thrown 10 touchdowns to just two interceptions this season, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20 at his position.

Wentz wasn't asked to do much last week as the Eagles dominated the Jets from the opening kickoff. He finished with 189 passing yards and threw an 11-yard touchdown to Zach Ertz just before halftime. Despite his subdued performance, Wentz has been sensational for the Eagles this season, having accounted for 11 total touchdowns through their first five games.

However, Wentz and the Eagles will have to travel to Minnesota this week to face a Vikings defense that has held their opponents to 14 points or less in each of their last three games. In fact, the Vikings' defense ranks inside the top 10 in passing yards per game (204.2) and total defense (292.4). He's a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 6 and is squarely out of the QB1 conversation.

