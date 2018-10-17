Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 7: Model that beat experts says start Ito Smith, sit Drew Brees

The Steelers, Packers, Raiders and Seahawks are all on bye this week, so you'll be without several stars in Week 7, including quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Ben Roethlisberger. And if you're looking to fill a hole in your Week 7 Fantasy lineup, you need the most accurate Fantasy rankings possible. Therefore, before you make the final call on who to start and who to sit this week, you'll want to see the Week 7 Fantasy football rankings from SportsLine's advanced computer model. When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. The model was also closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week.

Last week, the model was high on Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston. The result: Winston exploded for 395 passing yards and four touchdowns against the Falcons. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its latest Week 7 Fantasy Football rankings. One player the model loves this week: Falcons running back Ito Smith.

Smith found the end zone against the Buccaneers for the third straight week, becoming the first rookie in Falcons franchise history with rushing touchdowns in three consecutive games. And with Devonta Freeman being placed on injured reserve, Smith will continue to be a regular presence in the Falcons' explosive offense moving forward.

He's only owned in 20 percent of CBS Sports Leagues, but SportsLine's model says he'll give Fantasy owners similar production as running backs like Mark Ingram, Adrian Peterson and Phillip Lindsay. Start him with confidence this week against the Giants.

And a massive shocker: Saints quarterback Drew Brees stumbles big-time this week against the Ravens and finishes well outside the top 15. He's a player to bench in Week 7.

Baltimore boasts the best defense in the NFL in multiple categories. The Ravens rank first in yards per game (270) and points per game (12.8). And they're coming off their best performance of the season against the Titans, recording a shutout and a franchise-record 11 sacks.

