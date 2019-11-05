Fantasy football waiver wire, Week 10: Best players to add include Ronald Jones, DeVante Parker

The Week 10 Fantasy football waiver wire will see plenty of traffic this week after a number of low-owned players put on impressive performances. Colts wide receiver Zach Pascal, who was filling in for the injured T.Y. Hilton (calf), led the team in targets, receptions and yards on Sunday, finishing with five catches for 76 yards and a touchdown. Steelers running back Jaylen Samuels (ankle) returned from a two-game hiatus and was inserted into the starting lineup with James Conner sidelined with a shoulder injury. Samuels carried the ball eight times for 10 yards and caught all 13 of his targets for an additional 73 yards in Pittsburgh's victory over the Colts. Which backups are poised to break out and which will fall short of expectations? With Fantasy football injuries piling up across the league, the Fantasy football wire will be stocked with players who have week-winning potential. Before you determine which Fantasy football picks to make, you should see what SportsLine's Jody Smith has to say.

Now, he's done an in-depth analysis of the best widely available free agents entering Week 10. One player Smith is advising owners to target on the Week 10 Fantasy football waiver wire: Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones.

Jones is coming off an impressive showing against the Seahawks that saw him record 18 carries for 67 yards and a touchdown. Jones has now received double-digit carries in four of his last six outings and appears ready to cement himself as the lead back in Tampa Bay. Jones' Week 10 matchup against the Cardinals is the perfect opportunity for him to do so, as Arizona's defense is giving up an average of 407.6 yards per game to opposing offenses. Plus, the Cardinals have been torched by Christian McCaffrey (24-153-1), Latavius Murray (21-102-1) and Saquon Barkley (18-72-1) already this season.

Another waiver wire target he's all over entering Week 10: Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker.

Parker is quickly becoming one of Ryan Fitzpatrick's favorite targets in Miami's aerial attack. In fact, he has recorded a touchdown reception in four of his last five games and been targeted 24 times over the last three weeks. In Miami's 26-18 victory over the Jets on Sunday, the fifth-year wide receiver caught four of six targets for 57 yards and a score. Parker's downfield ability makes him a threat to score every time he touches the ball, and with fellow wide receiver Preston Williams out for the remainder of the season with a knee injury, Parker is expected to see an uptick in his usage in Miami's passing game.

