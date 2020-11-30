Injuries and changing roles have been major concerns at running back all season long, and continue to be significant factors as the Fantasy football playoffs approach. Josh Jacobs suffered an ankle injury on Sunday. Should Devontae Booker be your No. 1 choice above all other Week 13 NFL Fantasy Football waiver wire targets? Cam Akers, meanwhile, flashed more promise with a 61-yard run on Sunday and could take over as the Rams' lead running back soon.

Should Akers be one of your top Week 13 Fantasy Football waiver wire targets? Which players on Fantasy football waivers are worth grabbing? Before determining your Week 13 Fantasy football waiver wire strategy, be sure to see what SportsLine's resident Hall of Famer, Scott Engel, has to say.

Engel is an inaugural member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association's Hall of Fame. He is a four-time FSWA Award Winner and nine-time finalist, and has pulled off a three-peat in his prestigious New York City Fantasy Football League that includes other experts and high-stakes players.

Engel was 103-60-2 in his seasonal Fantasy football leagues after 11 weeks. This season, he was all over Justin Herbert and Mike Davis as recommended adds in advance of their breakthrough performances. He also tipped Fantasy players off to Carlos Hyde as an emergency option in Week 11.

Top Fantasy football waiver wire picks for Week 13

One player Engel is advising Fantasy players to target on the Week 13 waiver wire: Atlanta Falcons running back Ito Smith. When Todd Gurley was ruled out for Week 12, many Fantasy players rushed to the waiver wire to add Brian Hill, who was regarded as the next man up at running back for Atlanta. Hill was recommended as a strong play vs. a very vulnerable Las Vegas run defense.

But as he did in 2019 in a pair of chances to start, Hill did not deliver as hoped. Hill rushed for 55 yards, averaging 4.2 yards per carry. Smith then stepped up and rushed for 65 yards and a score, averaging 5.4 yards per carry. Coming into Week 12 as a forgotten man because of past injuries that curtailed his opportunities, Smith could now become the lead ball carrier and short yardage TD option for Atlanta while Gurley is out.

Another waiver wire target Engel is all over entering Week 13: Tennessee Titans running back D'Onta Foreman. Adding a player like Foreman is a very smart move to make before the Fantasy playoffs begin. He appears to be the prime backup to Derrick Henry, who is among the elite in Fantasy football again. If Henry is on your roster, Foreman is a necessary backup.

According to 2020 ADP reports, seven of the top 12 running backs drafted have missed significant time this season because of injuries. While Henry has fortunately managed to stay healthy, injury trends for this season clearly indicate no top running back is safe from going down at any time. Making contingency plans for the Fantasy playoffs as we enter Week 13 is an essential strategy.

How to set your Week 13 waiver wire claims

