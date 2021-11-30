Savvy Fantasy football players plan ahead for injuries at running back. Christian McCaffrey (ankle) is done for the season, and Dalvin Cook (shoulder) is out again. Chuba Hubbard is rostered in over 60 percent of CBSSports.com leagues, and Alexander Mattison is rostered in nearly 80 percent of leagues. If you are looking for RB help, those two "next men up" may not be available in many competitive leagues. But as injuries mount at RB, there are other widely-available options at the position. They include Buffalo's Matt Breida, who has scored three times in his last three games, and Miami's Phillip Lindsay, who had 12 rushing attempts in his Dolphins debut in Week 12.

Top Fantasy football waiver wire picks for Week 13

One player Engel is advising Fantasy players to target on the Week 13 waiver wire: Tennessee running back Dontrell Hilliard. The Titans have been searching for decent producers in the running game ever since Derrick Henry (toe) went down for an indefinite amount of time. Yet even though they were handily beaten by New England in Week 12, Tennessee may have found its answers at RB. Working against a top-five NFL defense, Hilliard and D'Onta Foreman both rushed for over 100 yards.

The two Titans RBs may split the workload going forward, but Hilliard is more widely available in Fantasy leagues and has more versatility. Hilliard busted out to rush for 131 yards against the Patriots and tore off a highlight reel 68-yard TD run. The week before, he also caught eight passes. Tennessee may continue to rely a lot on its RBs because they are not only part of the team's core offensive approach, the team is also dealing with highly impactful injuries at WR. Hilliard should continue to have flex promise in Fantasy leagues going forward.

Engel is also strongly recommending Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne. Mac Jones is developing into a quality NFL starting QB, As he has improved, Bourne has emerged as one of his top playmakers. Bourne is averaging 14.8 yards per reception and has scored five times this season.

Bourne has started to make even more statistical noise recently. He has three TD catches in his last three games, with two in Week 12. He caught five of his six targets on Sunday. Bourne had 98 receiving yards and a TD catch on Nov. 14 against Cleveland, He also has long receptions of 40-plus yards in two of his last three games.

How to set your Week 13 waiver wire claims

