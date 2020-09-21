Watch Now: Fantasy Analysis: Christian McCaffrey (Ankle) Set to Miss Multiple Weeks ( 4:42 )

Several key injuries will cause many Fantasy players to scramble for replacements this week. Saquon Barkley suffered a season-ending knee injury on Sunday, and Dion Lewis found the end zone after his departure. Should you target Lewis with your Week 3 Fantasy football waiver wire picks? Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz, meanwhile, surprisingly posted an eye-popping 9-88-1 stat line.

But should you prioritize him on the Week 3 NFL Fantasy football waiver wire or was the performance just an anomaly? Which players on Fantasy football waivers are worth grabbing before the Week 3 NFL schedule unfolds? Before you determine which players you should target, be sure to see what SportsLine's Scott Engel has to say.

Engel is an inaugural member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association's Hall of Fame. He is a four-time FSWA Award Winner and nine-time finalist, and has pulled off a three-peat in his prestigious New York City Fantasy Football League that includes other experts and high-stakes players. If there's anyone who knows what it takes to win a league, it's him. Engel went 13-3 in his seasonal Fantasy Football leagues in Week 1.

Now, he's revealed the best widely available Fantasy football free agents entering Week 3. You can see his top Fantasy NFL waiver wire picks and full analysis over at SportsLine.

Top Fantasy football waiver wire picks for Week 3

One player Engel is advising Fantasy players to target on the Week 3 waiver wire: Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. Last week, Parris Campbell was a prime waiver add as he drew frequent looks from new quarterback Philip Rivers, who prefers to go with a high-percentage passing approach at this point of his career. But Campbell left Sunday's game with a knee injury and Pittman was called on to step in for Campbell as a key target for Rivers.

The rookie wideout tied for the team lead in targets on the day with six, and may have to play a significant role in the offense while Campbell sits out with yet another injury. Pittman is a big receiver who can be essential for Rivers when he attempts to move the chains on important passing downs. With his size and strength, he also figures to get looks in goal-line situations. More opportunity could lead to increased production from Pittman. He also has a tasty Week 3 matchup against the Jets.

Another waiver wire target he's all over entering Week 3: Panthers running back Mike Davis. Carolina's superstar running back, Christian McCaffrey, is expected to miss four to six weeks with a high ankle sprain. Davis is the most likely candidate to step in for McCaffrey and assume the bulk of the workload. When pushed into more action in the past, Davis has responded with respectable production.

How to set your Week 3 waiver wire claims

Engel is also all-in on an overlooked wide receiver who has massive upside. This player is still widely available and could be a huge boost to your Fantasy football roster moving forward. You can only see who it is at SportsLine.

So which players should you target on the Fantasy football waiver wire before Week 3? And which overlooked wide receiver could help lead your team to Fantasy glory? Visit SportsLine now to see the best league-winning Fantasy football free agents entering Week 3, all from a Fantasy Hall of Famer, and find out.