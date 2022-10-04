Through the first four weeks of the 2022 NFL season, Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has completed 77.3% of his passes for 1,037 yards and six touchdowns with just two interceptions. He's averaging a solid 7.9 yards per pass attempt and it's time for Fantasy football owners to begin taking notice. Smith is only being rostered in 25% of CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues so should you be considering him as a potential Week 5 Fantasy football waiver wire pickup?

Working the waiver wire diligently throughout the course of the season is arguably the best way to build depth for your Fantasy football lineups. But whether you are utilizing a waiver priority system or your league uses a free agency auction budget, it's critical that you put claims in on the right players at the right time to maximize your Fantasy football roster's depth. Before determining who to target on the Week 5 Fantasy football waiver wire, be sure to see what SportsLine Fantasy football analyst Jacob Gibbs has to say.

Gibbs uses a data-driven approach that has helped him consistently provide accurate rankings at every position. He has proven to be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years -- posting the eighth-most accurate results over the past three seasons, according to Fantasy Pros.

One player Gibbs is advising Fantasy players to target on the Week 5 waiver wire: Steelers wide receiver George Pickens. The second-round pick out of Georgia generated a lot of buzz during the preseason with several highlight-reel plays during exhibition games and training camp.

In Week 4, he finally broke out in a more meaningful way with six catches for 102 yards and he has now been targeted 15 times in the last two weeks. He's played in at least 70% of the snaps in each of the first four weeks and it's becoming clearer that he's earning more trust with each passing week. Pickens is available in roughly 40% of CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues and Gibbs is recommending you add him to your Fantasy football roster this week.

Gibbs is also strongly recommending Buccaneers running back Rachaad White as a Week 5 waiver wire pickup. In a 41-31 loss to the Chiefs where both teams ultimately opted to air it out, Buccaneers starter Leonard Fournette carried the ball just three times for -3 yards and played in a season-low 61% of the offensive snaps.

Meanwhile, White played in a season-high 38% of the snaps and his involvement/productivity in the passing game turned heads. White was targeted five times and caught five passes for 50 yards and perhaps the most pleasant surprise of the evening was seeing him given a goal-line carry for a touchdown in the third quarter. White is available in 56% of CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues and looks like he could have considerable PPR value as he continues to curry favor in Tampa Bay.

