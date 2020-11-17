Watch Now: Fantasy Football Today Mailbag ( 3:12 )

In a season of record scoring, both in Fantasy Football and the NFL, Week 10 was a bit of an outlier. 12 teams scored 20 or fewer points last week, the highest total since Week 1. Only six quarterbacks passed for 300 yards, five fewer than in Week 9, and only half of those six had multiple passing touchdowns. Only seven players had 100 receiving yards -- down from an average of 12.9 per week coming in.

Partially, that was the result of teams like the Falcons and Chiefs being on bye, and partially it was the result of windy conditions in a few stadiums making passing a bit tougher to do. But it could be because injuries are starting to take their toll on offenses league wide. Many teams are down to the second or third guy on the depth chart at several positions, and at some point, it was going to have an impact. Maybe that's where we're at.

Which means navigating the news and knowing who to start could be tougher than ever down the stretch this season. Everyday for the Fantasy Football Today Newsletter, I keep track of all of the news you need to know about, and every Tuesday I answer our reader's biggest questions for the upcoming week, and it's no surprise that injury questions came up this week. The FFT team is here to provide answers to all of the big questions heading into Week 11:

I just lost Brees. Who should I pick up?



Jamey Eisenberg: Jameis Winston would be the first quarterback to look for with the hope that he performs at a high level like Teddy Bridgewater did in place of Brees last year. If you can't get Winston, based on the guys who are likely available in most leagues, your best options are Philip Rivers, Alex Smith, Kirk Cousins and Joe Flacco. It's ugly, so hopefully Winston is your guy.



When is it too early to start mailing in the regular season and start preparing a playoff roster if I locked up a playoff spot?

Jamey Eisenberg: I don't think you should ever mail it in because you'd like to lock up a first-round bye if possible. But you can start discarding players you are never going to use with the chance to find guys who could be successful in Week 14 and beyond, especially if there is a DST you're looking at for the Fantasy postseason.



How should I approach handcuffs with the playoffs approaching?



Jamey Eisenberg: You can start to handcuff your star running backs now if possible, but the top guys are likely on your team or not available already (Latavius Murray, Alexander Mattison, etc.). The ones who could be out there are Benny Snell and Devontae Booker, but it's slim pickings for available handcuffs at this point aside from making a trade.

Is Damien Harris an RB1 and weekly starter?



Jamey Eisenberg: He is a starter in non-PPR leagues for Week 11 against Houston, but I'm not ready to anoint him as a weekly starter yet. Let's see what happens with this week, and Sony Michel's return could be a slight problem. But I like the setup for Harris in non-PPR leagues against the Texans in Week 11, and I just wish he was more involved in the passing game.

What do I do with Michael Thomas?



Jamey Eisenberg: Start him every week unless your roster is stacked. I'm hopeful Jameis Winston will help Thomas get back on track, but I'm not giving up on him yet.



Is Robby Anderson still a must-start WR?



Jamey Eisenberg: He's a borderline starter in PPR, but it's hard to call him a must-start option in non-PPR leagues. I'd love to see D.J. Moore continue to outplay Anderson like we saw in Week 10, and we'll see what happens with Teddy Bridgewater (knee). But as of Tuesday, I still have Anderson ranked as a starter in PPR for Week 11 against Detroit.



Is Travis Kelce the only must-start TE?

