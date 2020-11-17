Jakobi Meyers WR NE New England • #16

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU NE -2 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 22nd WR RNK 34th ROSTERED 57% YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 38 REYDS 353 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.3 Meyers is clearly the No. 1 receiver for the Patriots, and he has at least six targets in four games in a row, with 37 total targets over that span. He's scored at least 13 PPR points in three games in a row, and he has a solid matchup in Week 11 at Houston. He should be considered a borderline starter in all leagues, with his value higher in PPR, and Meyers is worth adding for at least 15 percent of your remaining FAB budget.

Michael Pittman WR IND Indianapolis • #11

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB IND -2.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS WR 8th WR RNK 43rd ROSTERED 10% YTD Stats REC 21 TAR 28 REYDS 236 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.8 Let's hope that what Pittman did in Week 10 at Tennessee is a sign of things to come after he had seven catches for 101 yards on eight targets. He now has 15 targets in his past two games, and hopefully he can emerge as the No. 1 receiver for the Colts for the rest of the year. He could have another good outing in Week 11 against Green Bay if the Packers cornerbacks are hurt, and I'm hopeful he can become another key contributor in this loaded rookie receiving class in the NFL. Pittman is worth up to 10 percent of your remaining FAB.

Tim Patrick WR DEN Denver • #81

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA MIA -3.5 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 18th WR RNK 39th ROSTERED 55% YTD Stats REC 31 TAR 48 REYDS 444 TD 3 FPTS/G 11.7 I wouldn't panic about the Broncos receiving corps if Lock misses any time, and Patrick and K.J. Hamler (5 percent rostered) are both worth adding. Patrick was ejected in the fourth quarter in Week 10 at Las Vegas for throwing a punch, but he had a touchdown or 100 receiving yards in four of his past five games prior to facing the Raiders, including 23 PPR points in Week 4 at the Jets when Rypien started. And Hamler has 20 targets in his past two games against the Falcons and Raiders, and his role continues to grow. I like Patrick as a quality No. 3 Fantasy receiver against the Dolphins, and he's worth up to 10 percent of your remaining FAB. Hamler is a No. 4 receiver and good stash candidate, and he's worth up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB.

Josh Reynolds WR LAR L.A. Rams • #11

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -3.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 16th WR RNK 40th ROSTERED 6% YTD Stats REC 30 TAR 48 REYDS 416 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.1 Reynolds has scored at least 12 PPR points in three of his past four games, and he comes into Week 11 at Tampa Bay with 27 targets in his past three outings. He has a tough matchup against the Buccaneers in Week 11, but it's hard to overlook his role in the Rams offense of late. Hopefully he can continue to produce at this level with Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp on the field together, but Reynolds is worth adding in all leagues for up to 10 percent of your remaining FAB.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR GB Green Bay • #83

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -2.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS WR 7th WR RNK 48th ROSTERED 28% YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 45 REYDS 463 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.4 We'll see what happens with Valdes-Scantling once Lazard returns, but MVS has been playing great of late for the Packers. He has 10 targets in his past two games against the 49ers and Jaguars for six catches, 204 yards and three touchdowns, and hopefully he continues to produce on this level when Lazard is healthy. MVS is worth picking up to see what happens, even with a tough matchup looming in Week 11 at the Colts. He's worth 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB.

Jakeem Grant WR MIA Miami • #19

Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs. ON BYE @ DEN MIA -3.5 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 12th WR RNK 47th ROSTERED YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 29 REYDS 229 TD 1 FPTS/G 6 In the first game without Preston Williams in Week 10 against the Chargers, Grant stepped up with four catches for 43 yards and a touchdown on five targets, and he now has 10 targets in his past two games. He could emerge as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper leagues, especially with Williams out for at least two more games, and Grant is a must-start option in formats where you get points for special teams production. Grant is worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB.

Jalen Reagor WR PHI Philadelphia • #18

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE CLE -3.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 28th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 37% YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 21 REYDS 159 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.1 The Philadelphia receiving corps is in flux with Alshon Jeffery (21 percent rostered) returning in Week 10 against the Giants, and now Zach Ertz could play this week. We'll see how it all works together with Travis Fulgham, Reagor and Dallas Goedert, but I still like the idea of adding Reagor and Jefferey where available. Reagor has 13 targets in his past two games and could be a useful No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 11 at Cleveland if the weather is OK. And Jeffery should see his role expand after he only had one target for no catches against the Giants. Both Eagles receivers are worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB.

Rashard Higgins WR CLE Cleveland • #82

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI CLE -3.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 10th WR RNK 46th ROSTERED 35% YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 19 REYDS 225 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.1 I'm still hopeful Higgins will have something to offer Fantasy managers once the Browns stop playing in bad weather, but unfortunately that might not happen in Week 11 against the Eagles given the upcoming forecast Sunday. Prior to the past two games against the Raiders and Texans in bad wind, Higgins had either a touchdown or 100 yards in three games in a row, including Week 7 at Cincinnati when Odell Beckham (ACL) was hurt. I'm stashing Higgins in deeper leagues for up to 5 percent of my remaining FAB.

Keelan Cole WR JAC Jacksonville • #84

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT PIT -10 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 23rd WR RNK 41st ROSTERED 31% YTD Stats REC 34 TAR 49 REYDS 427 TD 4 FPTS/G 11.2 With Shenault out in Week 10 at Green Bay, Cole had five catches for 47 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. He now has three games this season with at least seven targets, and he's scored at least 15 PPR points in all of them. We'll see if Shenault can return in Week 11 against the Steelers, but if he's out again then consider Cole a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper leagues. He's worth up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB.

Breshad Perriman WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #19

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -8.5 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 6th WR RNK 42nd ROSTERED 6% YTD Stats REC 16 TAR 24 REYDS 219 TD 2 FPTS/G 10 The last time we saw Perriman in Week 9 against New England he went off for five catches for 101 yards and two touchdowns on seven targets in a game where Flacco started. We'll see if the two can have similar success again in Week 11 against the Chargers, although Perriman could struggle in a matchup with Casey Hayward. Still, Perriman is interesting as a Fantasy option as long as Flacco is starting, and the same goes for Denzel Mims (11 percent rostered). Both Jets receivers are worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.

David Moore WR SEA Seattle • #83

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI SEA -3 O/U 57.5 OPP VS WR 26th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 6% YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 29 REYDS 332 TD 4 FPTS/G 9.3 Moore could get a big opportunity Thursday night if Lockett can't play against Arizona, but that's the only way I would consider using Moore in most leagues. He does have at least 12 PPR points in two of his past three games, but he only has one game this season with more than four targets. Keep an eye on Lockett's status, and Moore can be worth 1 percent of your remaining FAB.

Olamide Zaccheaus WR ATL Atlanta • #17

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -5 O/U 51 OPP VS WR 13th WR RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 28 REYDS 253 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.5 Zaccheus can be added in deeper leagues if Ridley is out again in Week 11 against the Saints. In Week 9 with Ridley out against Denver, Zaccheus had four catches for 103 yards and a touchdown on six targets. Keep an eye on Ridley's status, and Zaccheus can be worth 1 percent of your remaining FAB.

Willie Snead WR BAL Baltimore • #83

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN BAL -6.5 O/U 49 OPP VS WR 31st WR RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 33 REYDS 356 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.7 Snead has emerged as a quality weapon for Lamar Jackson of late, and he's scored at least 15 PPR points in two of his past three games. He had seven targets in Week 8 at Pittsburgh, and he had five catches for 106 yards in that game. And then in Week 10 against New England, Snead had five catches for 64 yards and two touchdowns on seven targets. Those are games where the Ravens have been trailing, so keep that in mind, but he could be useful in deeper leagues if he continues to stay involved in the offense. Snead is worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.