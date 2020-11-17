At this point last week were awfully excited about the return of Austin Hooper and Dallas Goedert. Then they went out and combined for five catches and 44 yards. It's enough to make you want to throw your hands up and give up trying to figure out the positions. Fortunately for you, I don't have that luxury.
So how are we going to decide what to do? Assuming you don't have Travis Kelce or Darren Waller on your team, I'm going to suggest a pair of strategies depending on your format. In PPR leagues, I'm going to prioritize targets and try to ignore everything else. In non-PPR I'm looking at targets, but more interested in implied points, which tells us how many points you can expect from a team in a given week. What does this look like in practice?
In PPR it means sticking with Hunter Henry, Hayden Hurst, Noah Fant, Mark Andrews and T.J. Hockenson through thick and thin. It means strongly considering Logan Thomas this week against Cincinnati. That covers nine of the teams in your league. Not one of them? You're giving Goedert or Eric Ebron one more week, hoping Zach Ertz returns this week, or ignoring Rob Gronkowski's three targets from last week.
In non-PPR you're more interested in a flier on Greg Olsen, Will Dissly, Jared Cook or Kyle Rudolph.
Jonnu Smith, Mike Gesicki and Austin Hooper are notable in their absence from these lists. To be clear, I wouldn't blame you for riding them another week. What we must avoid is chasing last week's touchdowns at a position where there is almost no weekly consistency. You'll drive yourself crazy and score fewer Fantasy points in the process.
Week 11 TE Preview
Numbers to Know
- 9 -- Targets for Mark Andrews in Week 10. That tied his career-high.
- 13 -- Red-zone targets for Darren Waller, tied with Travis Kelce and Jimmy Graham for most among tight ends.
- 6 -- Hayden Hurst has at least six targets in five of the Falcons' past six games.
- 0 -- The Colts have still not allowed a receiving touchdown to a tight end this season.
- 14.7 -- Mo Alie-Cox is averaging 14.7 yards per reception. That's one way around low volume.
Matchups that matter
Waiver Wire Targets
Dalton Schultz has sneakily been a high-target guy. Since Week 2 he's averaging more than six targets per game. he has a good matchup in Week 11 and should be more efficient with Andy Dalton back.
The Bengals are one of the worst teams in the league defending tight ends, and Thomas has 10 Fantasy points in three of his past four outings. Maybe more importantly, he has six targets in his past two games.
DFS Plays
Travis Kelce and Darren Waller play on Sunday night, which leaves Hurst as my top projected tight end on the slate. That doesn't feel right, but neither would anyone else. I like Hurst's target rate and the game's high over-under. i also like that he's cheaper than guys like T.J. Hockenson, Dallas Goedert and Mark Andrews.
Heath's Projections
