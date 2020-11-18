Kalen Ballage RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #31

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ LAC -8.5 O/U 47 OPP VS RB 25th PROJ PTS 10.8 RB RNK 16th YTD Stats RUYDS 150 REC 16 REYDS 116 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.7 It's fitting that in 2020 we're talking about Ballage as a potential must-start Fantasy running back after he was an absolute disaster with the Dolphins in 2019, averaging just 1.8 yards per carry. But his time with the Chargers has been great, and he comes into Week 11 averaging 14.5 PPR points in his past two games. He should have another productive outing in a revenge game against the Jets and former coach Adam Gase. The Jets could be without defensive lineman Quinnen Williams (hamstring) again, and the Chargers have had a running back score at least 12 PPR points in seven of nine games this year.

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN MIA -3.5 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 17th PROJ PTS 10.8 RB RNK 20th YTD Stats RUYDS 123 REC 1 REYDS 5 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.9 The Dolphins have had a running back score at least 15 PPR points in four of their past five games coming into Week 11, including Ahmed last week when he had 21 carries for 85 yards and a touchdown, along with one catch for 5 yards on one target against the Chargers. His lack of work in the passing game is a concern, but his rushing production should make up for it. For example, he had three runs longer than 10 yards against the Chargers, and Myles Gaskin (knee) has just eight such runs all season. The Broncos just allowed Josh Jacobs and Devontae Booker to combine for 37 carries, 193 yards and four touchdowns, along with five catches for 26 yards in Week 10. The only thing that could be a problem for Ahmed this week is if Matt Breida (hamstring) plays, but I would still consider Ahmed as at least a flex option.

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU NE -2.5 O/U 48 OPP VS RB 29th PROJ PTS 9.3 RB RNK 19th YTD Stats RUYDS 471 REC 2 REYDS 26 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.6 Harris is a better option in non-PPR leagues than PPR since he doesn't have a catch in his past three games. But that hasn't been a problem for his rushing production over that span. In those three games against Buffalo, the Jets and Baltimore, Harris has 52 carries for 294 yards and one touchdown, and he's averaging 11.6 PPR points per game. This week he's facing a Texans defense that has been destroyed by opposing running backs all season. Houston allows the most rushing yards in the NFL and six running backs have already rushed for at least 100 yards in a game against the Texans, including Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt last week. And James Robinson was 1 yard shy of that mark in Week 9. Houston also has allowed five rushing touchdowns in its past four games. Harris is a quality No. 2 running back in all leagues this week, and you can use Rex Burkhead as a sleeper.

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB IND -2 O/U 51.5 OPP VS RB 30th PROJ PTS 12.7 RB RNK 17th YTD Stats RUYDS 177 REC 33 REYDS 265 TD 6 FPTS/G 12.6 I wish I could say with certainty that Hines would be the lead back for the Colts against the Packers, but there's a chance he goes back to being a complementary option since Week 10 and Week 1 are the only times he's led the backfield in snaps. But it's hard to envision Frank Reich going away from Hines after what he did in Week 10 against the Titans with 12 carries for 70 yards and a touchdown, along with five catches for 45 yards and a touchdown on six targets. Jonathan Taylor and possibly Jordan Wilkins will still get carries, and the Packers allow the second-most Fantasy points to opposing running backs on the season. If the Colts are chasing points this week, Hines will still be involved in his usual role catching passes, which makes him at least a flex in PPR, but I have higher expectations for him after his performance against Tennessee.