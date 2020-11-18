Watch Now: Name That Player: Wide Receiver ( 2:17 )

As we head into Week 11 of the Fantasy football season, there are quite a few receving corps in flux around the NFL. Most teams know who their No. 1 target will be most weeks, but the Steelers, Eagles, and Buccaneers stand out as having some pretty major questions marks in situations where there are a lot of Fantasy implications. Before we get to Jamey Eisenberg's wide receiver Start 'Em & Sit 'Em calls for Week 11, here's a brief rundown of where those three teams stand and how to approach them, for this week and down the stretch.

First up the Steelers, who have seen Chase Claypool, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Diontae Johnson alternate as the top target in any given week for most of the season. The good news is, all three have at least 24 targets over the last three weeks while averaging between 13.0 (Johnson) and 19.2 PPR points per game over that span. They get a great matchup against the Jaguars in Week 11 and should all remain worth starting this week. Week 12 against the Ravens might be a different story.

The Eagles are in a very different situation, because Carson Wentz just hasn't played particularly well. Travis Fulgham looked like the unquestioned No. 1 receiver heading into their Week 9 bye, but then earned just five targets in Week 10, matching Richard Rodgers for the fourth-most on the team. And that was without Alshon Jeffery playing much of a role -- he's expected to play more moving forward. Jalen Reagor actually led the team in snaps, targets, and air yards and definitely looks like a potential second-half breakout candidate. However, Fulgham deserves at least one more week in your lineup before giving up on him, and he's the top guy to start here.

And then there's the Bucs. We've seen two games from them with Antonio Brown in the mix, and the results have been extremely mixed. In Week 9, Tom Brady had his worst performance of the season against the Saints; in Week 10, he had arguably his best against the Panthers. If he throws for 300-plus yards every week, there should be enough room for Brown, Mike Evans, and Chris Godwin to thrive, but more likely, all three will be inconsistent as one is forced to take a back seat in any given week. This team spreads the ball around too much for all three to thrive consistently.

Now, here are Jamey's Start and Sit calls for Week 11:

More Week 11 help: Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB | Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB | Waiver Wire | Biggest Questions | Trade Values | QB Preview | RB Preview | WR Preview | TE Preview | Cut List | Believe It or Not | Winners & Losers

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Wide Receiver

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Christian Kirk WR ARI Arizona • #13

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -3 O/U 57.5 OPP VS WR 32nd PROJ PTS 14.2 WR RNK 22nd YTD Stats REC 27 TAR 46 REYDS 427 TD 6 FPTS/G 13.3 Kirk had a down game in Week 10 against Buffalo with just four catches for 27 yards, but he had six targets, which gives him at least six targets in four of his past five games. One of those games was Week 7 against Seattle when he had five catches for 37 yards and two touchdowns on eight targets. This is a great matchup for Kirk once again, and he should be considered a top 20 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Brandin Cooks WR HOU Houston • #13

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE NE -2 O/U 48 OPP VS WR 9th PROJ PTS 13.8 WR RNK 14th YTD Stats REC 43 TAR 68 REYDS 549 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.9 The bad weather in Cleveland in Week 10 ended Cooks' streak of scoring at least 13 PPR points in four games in a row. But I like that Cooks still had eight targets, and he's been at that number of targets for five games in a row. He should continue to be a favorite option for Deshaun Watson this week at home, and I'm counting on Cooks to get rolling again. He has top-20 upside in all leagues this week. Chase Claypool WR PIT Pittsburgh • #11

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC PIT -10 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 21st PROJ PTS 15.1 WR RNK 27th YTD Stats REC 35 TAR 57 REYDS 500 TD 9 FPTS/G 15.5 Start all three Steelers receivers this week with Claypool, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Diontae Johnson, and that's been a good formula for success in Pittsburgh's past two games against Dallas and Cincinnati. Over that span, Claypool (23 targets for 12 catches, 125 yards and two touchdowns), Smith-Schuster (20 targets for 15 catches, 170 yards and two touchdowns) and Johnson (21 targets for 12 catches, 193 yards and a touchdown) have been awesome, and that should continue against the Jaguars, who are No. 10 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers for the season. Jamison Crowder WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #82

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -8.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 5th PROJ PTS 14.3 WR RNK 18th YTD Stats REC 31 TAR 48 REYDS 409 TD 3 FPTS/G 18 Crowder didn't have a great game in Week 9 against New England the last time Joe Flacco started for the injured Sam Darnold (shoulder), but he did score a touchdown with two catches for 26 yards on two targets. I expect a better performance this week against the Chargers, especially with cornerback Casey Hayward likely dealing with Breshad Perriman and Denzel Mims. Chris Harris (foot) remains out for the Chargers, and Crowder should have the chance for a productive game. Tee Higgins WR CIN Cincinnati • #85

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS WAS -1.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 2nd PROJ PTS 14.6 WR RNK 13th YTD Stats REC 40 TAR 61 REYDS 603 TD 4 FPTS/G 13.9 Higgins and Tyler Boyd should play well this week against Washington. I wish I could say the same thing about A.J. Green, but there's no reason to trust him in most leagues. Higgins comes into Week 11 with at least 13 PPR points in four games in a row, and he has at least eight targets in four of his past five outings. He just beat up the Steelers in Week 10 for seven catches, 115 yards and a touchdown on nine targets, and Washington gave up two touchdowns against Marvin Jones and Marvin Hall last week. As for Boyd, he has at least 12 PPR points in three of his past four games. Meanwhile, Green has two catches for 19 yards on 10 targets in his past two games.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Jakobi Meyers WR NE New England • #16

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU NE -2 O/U 48 OPP VS WR 22nd PROJ PTS 11.9 WR RNK 33rd YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 38 REYDS 353 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.3 Meyers is a borderline starter in PPR and a solid No. 3 Fantasy receiver in non-PPR leagues. He's still looking for his first receiving touchdown, but he has scored at least 13 PPR points in three games in a row prior to Week 11. Mike Williams WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #81

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ LAC -8.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 23rd PROJ PTS 12.6 WR RNK 42nd YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 45 REYDS 431 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.8 Prior to a tough matchup in Week 10 at Miami when Williams was held to two catches for 38 yards on five targets, he had scored at least 13 PPR points in three of his past four games. I expect him to get back on track against the Jets this week at home, and this should be a good week for Williams and Keenan Allen against this secondary. CeeDee Lamb WR DAL Dallas • #88

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -7 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 28th PROJ PTS 11.9 WR RNK 30th YTD Stats REC 44 TAR 68 REYDS 595 TD 3 FPTS/G 13.6 I like Amari Cooper as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver this week, and Lamb isn't far behind now that Andy Dalton is back. In the one start Dalton made this season and was able to finish in Week 6 against Arizona, Lamb had seven catches for 64 yards on 11 targets. Cooper also played well with Dalton in that game with seven catches for 79 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets. I'm expecting both receivers to have similar success this week against the Vikings. Nelson Agholor WR LV Las Vegas • #15

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -7.5 O/U 56.5 OPP VS WR 3rd PROJ PTS 9.1 WR RNK NR YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 29 REYDS 355 TD 5 FPTS/G 9.3 Agholor is a complete dart throw against the Chiefs this week, and he'll need to score a touchdown to help your Fantasy roster. Now, he did score at Kansas City in Week 5 with two catches for 67 yards on two targets, and he has a touchdown in four of his past six games. But he only has one game this season with more than four targets, and hopefully this game becomes a shootout to help Agholor's volume from Derek Carr. I like Agholor as a boom-or-bust No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week. David Moore WR SEA Seattle • #83

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI SEA -3 O/U 57.5 OPP VS WR 25th PROJ PTS 7.9 WR RNK NR YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 29 REYDS 332 TD 4 FPTS/G 9.3 Moore could be a sneaky starter in deeper leagues if Tyler Lockett (knee) doesn't play Thursday night. The last time Seattle played Arizona in Week 7, Patrick Peterson did a good job to limit D.K. Metcalf, and Lockett went off for 15 catches, 200 yards and three touchdowns on 20 targets. Moore could be a needed commodity if Lockett is out and Peterson shadows Metcalf again, and Moore has at least 12 PPR points in two of his past three games prior to Week 11.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Jerry Jeudy WR DEN Denver • #10

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA MIA -3.5 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 18th PROJ PTS 12.4 WR RNK 36th YTD Stats REC 34 TAR 69 REYDS 552 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.2 Our fears became a reality in Week 10 at the Giants for Fulgham about what could happen to him with Philadelphia getting healthy on offense. With Alshon Jeffery, Jalen Reagor, Dallas Goedert and Miles Sanders all active against the Giants, Fulgham was held to one catch for 8 yards on five targets. It was his worst game of the season by far, and it could be a sign of things to come. Now, I don't fear the matchup for Fulgham in Week 11 at Cleveland, although the weather could be an issue. But you should only consider Fulgham a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week in case his targets continue to be minimal, especially with the chance of Zach Ertz (ankle) also playing this week. Jerry Jeudy WR DEN Denver • #10

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA MIA -3.5 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 18th PROJ PTS 12.4 WR RNK 36th YTD Stats REC 34 TAR 69 REYDS 552 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.2 Drew Lock (ribs) might play this week, but he's not at 100 percent. On top of that, Jeudy has to deal with a quality Dolphins secondary led by Xavien Howard and Byron Jones. Jeudy has 32 targets in his past two games and has scored 46 PPR points over that span, but he only has two touchdowns on the season. I'd only start Jeudy as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week, and I'd be hesitant to trust Tim Patrick and K.J. Hamler as well. Mike Evans WR TB Tampa Bay • #13

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR TB -4 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 1st PROJ PTS 12.3 WR RNK 21st YTD Stats REC 40 TAR 63 REYDS 514 TD 8 FPTS/G 13.9 Evans is likely going to see the most of Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey, and that will be a difficult matchup for him. Evans is more of a bust alert than a must-sit Fantasy option, but the Rams allow the fewest Fantasy points to wide receivers this year. Los Angeles has only allowed four touchdowns to opposing receivers, and last week Ramsey helped limit Metcalf to two catches for 28 yards on four targets. The only Tampa Bay receiver I like this week is Chris Godwin, and I expect Evans and Antonio Brown to have down games. Corey Davis WR TEN Tennessee • #84

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -6.5 O/U 49 OPP VS WR 4th PROJ PTS 11.6 WR RNK 35th YTD Stats REC 34 TAR 48 REYDS 436 TD 3 FPTS/G 13.7 Davis had a solid game in Week 10 against the Colts with five catches for 67 yards on six targets, especially since he was playing following the death of his 27-year-old brother, Titus, who died from a rare form of kidney cancer. Corey Davis has been a quality Fantasy receiver this year with at least 11 PPR points in all but one game, but I would try to sit him this week against the Ravens. Baltimore is No. 3 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and A.J. Brown could have a down game as well. I'm still planning to start Brown in all leagues, but Davis is a low-end No. 3 option at best. Jarvis Landry WR CLE Cleveland • #80

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI CLE -3.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 10th PROJ PTS 12.3 WR RNK 39th YTD Stats REC 36 TAR 55 REYDS 448 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.9 The weather in Cleveland has likely been a problem for Landry in the past two games, and he's combined for seven catches for 81 yards on 16 targets over that span against the Raiders and Texans. We've said many times how rain is expected this week as well, so you might want to downgrade Landry once again. On top of that, Landry is still looking for his first receiving touchdown, and he's scored nine PPR points or less in four games in a row. Better days are likely ahead for Landry when the weather improves for the Browns, especially with Odell Beckham (ACL) out, but I can't trust him this week against the Eagles if it's raining.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Robert Woods WR LAR L.A. Rams • #17

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -4 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 16th PROJ PTS 14.7 WR RNK 26th YTD Stats REC 42 TAR 60 REYDS 469 TD 6 FPTS/G 14.9 It's hard to sit Woods in the majority of leagues, but this could be a bad game for him, especially if he sees coverage from Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis. It might take Woods scoring on the ground, which he's done twice this season, but he's been at five catches or less in four of his past five games. He's also been held to 36 receiving yards or less in four of his past six games. Woods and Cooper Kupp are both borderline starters in the majority of leagues -- I'd start Kupp over Woods -- but both are losing production to Josh Reynolds of late. Hopefully, Woods does well this week, but his recent lack of production and potential matchup with Davis makes me nervous.

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 11 rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big-time last season.