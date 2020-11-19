Watch Now: Week 11 QB Starts and Sits ( 4:53 )

Who should you start and who should you sit in Week 11? The Lineup Cheat Sheet combines Fantasy analysis and game-flow predictions with a confidence scale to give you a definitive answer on your toughest lineup decisions.

It's pretty simple: The scale runs from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident you should be to start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for Week 11 is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game.

If you're still unsure, just send a note on Twitter (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for Week 11 in PPR leagues — the non-PPR Cheat Sheet is right here.

All lines from William Hill Sportsbook.

The line wants us to believe: the Seahawks' past two games should be forgotten. It's a tough spot for Arizona -- they are coming off a super-emotional, last-second win coming into a short week potentially without three starters. Now they have to fend off Russell Wilson & Co. I suspect the Seahawks will try to run the ball a little more than they have recently, so I'm not so sure they can hit their implied total of 30.25. That's a problem -- Arizona has scored 30-plus in five straight. I think a close game goes the Cardinals' way.

The line wants us to believe: Washington's recent near-losses mean something. I have a tough time believing in Washington after they got down early against the Giants and Lions in consecutive weeks. Not that the Bengals defense is even decent, but at the very least they should be able to compete against the Football Team's limited offense. The Washington side feels like a sucker's bet.

The line wants us to believe: Even without Drew Brees, the Saints can win by six-plus. Count me in the minority -- I think Winston will be a problem for the Saints. Has he really become a better quarterback in just a few months with the Saints? Meanwhile, we have seen evidence that the Falcons defense has been better without Dan Quinn. I really like getting the points with the rested Falcons.

The line wants us to believe: Jacksonville's effort last week is indicative of who they are. Maybe that's true. And maybe it's true that the Steelers tend to play down to their competition. But I can't expect the Jaguars passing game to handle Pittsburgh's aggressive pass rush, nor should I expect the Jacksonville defense to match up with the Steelers' receivers. Pittsburgh has won by 11 or more twice this year. This will be the third time.

The line wants us to believe: Bill Belichick has solved his team's problems. I think you have to have guts to pick either side. The Patriots aren't perfect and don't score a ton of points, but the Texans' issues stem beyond personnel and into their coaching. That's not a problem with the Pats. I think this could be a back-and-forth game that the Patriots ultimately come out ahead of.

The line wants us to believe: The Browns will keep the Eagles' offensive woes coming. Philly's offensive line is a nightmare and Wentz is starting to struggle behind it. And it's the front-seven of the Browns defense that's been a strength. Still, I think the oddsmakers could have gotten away with giving the Browns another point or two. I plan on taking advantage by picking the home team.

The line wants us to believe: The Lions' win last week was a fluke. Detroit was awfully lucky in their most recent two wins, and they had two ugly losses sandwiched between them. The Panthers seem to be a better team offensively, and one that should take advantage of the Lions' dicey run defense. All of Detroit's losses have come by four or more points.

The line wants us to believe: Baltimore's loss at the Patriots was meaningless. If this were to be a sucker line, it would look more like Baltimore minus 2.5 or 3. I bring it up because the Ravens defensive line is down two huge starters and the Titans' run-preferred offense could perform better than expected. And when Henry's running, the Titans offense can open up their whole playbook. They did it in the playoffs against Baltimore in January. Maybe the Ravens win, but the Titans should be able to stay inside of a touchdown.

The line wants us to believe: The Jets are actually a team the Chargers can beat convincingly. I've watched the Chargers botch game after game this season, so I can't confidently take them laying this many points. The Jets actually didn't look so bad against the Patriots, and if the Chargers don't get Joey Bosa back, their defense could struggle again. I think the Chargers win by three, not nine or 10.

The line wants us to believe: The Broncos, with all their issues, can keep it close. This feels like a sucker line. It's true that Denver's last five losses have been by five or more points (four by seven-plus), so why only three-and-a-half points for a well-coached, well-schemed Dolphins team? Because they're on the road? Because Tua Tagovailoa hasn't had gaudy performances? If it's a trap, I'm walking in face first.

The line wants us to believe: Minnesota can put up a lot of points. Their implied team total is 27.75, a mark they've hit five times this year and twice in their past five. It feels high, even against a bad Cowboys defense. The Vikings pass rush shouldn't be that dangerous to the Cowboys O-line. I suspect the Cowboys can give Minnesota a game and cover seven.

The line wants us to believe: The Colts are better than the Packers ... ?! I think there's a legitimate public perception that Indianapolis' defense isn't great and that Philip Rivers is washed. I've learned the hard way that the former is wrong and the latter may be exaggerated. This line is designed to get you to take the Packers. And it's tempting to do so, but in this case, I'm going to take the home team to find a way to win.

The line wants us to believe: The first meeting between these teams is meaningless. And they're right -- it was a savvy, uncharacteristic performance from the Raiders and a total let-down from the Chiefs. Las Vegas' defense could be in real trouble because of COVID restrictions, so expect the line to jump. It's a bad time for the Raiders to deal with a revenge-minded Chiefs squad.

The line wants us to believe: The Buccaneers won't have another meltdown like they did two games ago. As dangerous as the matchup is for the Bucs, it's even worse for the Rams. Their run game may not have the talent to win on the edges, and Jared Goff could have real trouble connecting downfield consistently without his mountainous starting left tackle. The Bucs, with Jameis Winston, beat the Rams by 15 in L.A. last year. They should do it again.