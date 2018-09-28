Fantasy Football Week 4: Debating Andrew Luck vs. Ryan Fitzpatrick as a better DFS option

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

Every week for the rest of the season, we're going to debate two players we disagree on for the purpose of finding the best option for daily leagues. The goal is to help you make a decision you might be struggling with on either FanDuel or DraftKings.

To help break the tie, we're using the Google Assistant, which is here to help with your Fantasy advice this season. You can talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get up-to-date projections to solve every tough decision.

For this week, Dave Richard and I are debating two quarterbacks in Andrew Luck and Ryan Fitzpatrick. Luck is my guy, and Richard has Fitzpatrick.

For pricing purposes, Fitzpatrick is $7,400 on FanDuel and $6,200 on DraftKings. Luck is at $7,300 on FanDuel and $5,500 on DraftKings.

Here are our arguments, and then you can see what the Google Assistant decided.

Eisenberg's case for Luck ...

The numbers suggest you should play Fitzpatrick over Luck this week. After all, one guy has video game stats with 1,230 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and four interceptions, and he also added 62 rushing yards and a touchdown in three games. The other guy has questions about his shoulder and if he can complete a pass 20 yards down the field.

But I'm going against the numbers here. I'm going with Luck.

Luck has looked off against Washington and Philadelphia the past two weeks, but he was plagued by drops against the Eagles. He's coming home against the Texans this week, and Houston has struggled in two of three games this year against Tom Brady and Eli Manning.

Luck is also looking to prove that his arm is fine, and I expect him to put on a show. But as much as I'm buying into Luck, I'm also concerned about Fitzpatrick.

While he's been awesome so far, he does have a tough matchup on the road against the Bears, who will get after Fitzpatrick with their pass rush — they have 14 sacks on the season. Chicago also has five interceptions, and the Buccaneers are playing on the road on a short week after playing on Monday night.

Fitzpatrick also has Jameis Winston now waiting for his job back after his three-game suspension is over, and if Fitzpatrick struggles in Week 4, you wonder if Tampa Bay will turn to Winston during the game. It's just a possibility, but one you have to consider.

Ideally, Fitzpatrick would remain Fitzmagic for at least one more week. But I'm concerned we're going to get Fitztragic in this matchup on the road against the Bears. Instead, I'd rather have Luck on my side.

Richard's case for Fitzpatrick ...

I'm not ready to call Fitzpatrick a fluke. Through three weeks, he's put together three 30-plus Fantasy point games on the back of consecutive 400-yard, three-plus touchdown outings.

The Bears pass rush has been suffocating, but their pass defense has leaked. Through three weeks, they've yielded 10 pass plays of 20-plus yards, half for touchdowns, including four 20-yard gains against lowly Arizona last week.

The Bucs can't run the ball no matter the matchup, so it's going to come down to Fitzpatrick to make plays, and he's surrounded by incredible pass-catchers to make it happen. That's why I'll take him over Luck, who might have a nice matchup at home, but just does not have the targets to help him push for monster yardage. Luck has been under 200 yards in each of the past two weeks, with three touchdowns in that span.

Fitzpatrick has got much more upside.

The Google Assistant says ...

"Andrew Luck is projected for more Fantasy points than Ryan Fitzpatrick."

