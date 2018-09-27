Fantasy Football Week 4: Starts, Sits, Sleepers and Risks for every game on the NFL schedule

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

Looking for some lineup advice? You've come to the right place.

Vikings at Rams

Sit Him

It's a shame to bench Cousins given his receivers' matchups against the Rams' backup cornerbacks, but his offensive line is no match for the Rams front. Expect a hyper-aggressive pass rush by the Rams, who rattled Cousins in a one-score effort last year when he was with Washington and held Case Keenum to a score when these teams met in Minnesota last November. Tack on the short week, playing on the road, facing off against the offensive coordinator who called plays for him in D.C. and the Vikings' sloppy run game not a cinch to help him, and it's just too much pressure on Cousins' shoulders. Andy Dalton and Jared Goff are safer.

Jets at Jaguars

Sneaky Sleeper

If the Jets are wise, they'll plug Enunwa into the slot and keep him away from Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye and in the face of untested journeyman slot corner Tyler Patmon. It's a matchup the Titans bafflingly avoided last week, but makes tons of sense for the Jets this week. Enunwa posted season lows with eight targets and four catches for 57 yards in Week 3, although he did an amazing 65 yards after contact, according to Sports Info Solutions. Consider him a decent flex in non-PPR and a top-end flex in PPR.

Sneaky Sleeper

Last week was a disaster for everyone in Jacksonville. Blake Bortles was off target, Cole had two drops (he had three all of last season) and the Jaguars took all the momentum from their big win against the Patriots and flushed it. Cole specifically had two deep targets and four pass plays of 15-plus yards in Week 2, and didn't come close to anything like that in Week 3. If the Jaguars were smart, they'd continue to use Cole on crossing patterns but they'd also move him into the slot to take advantage of the Jets' nickel coverage. New York has allowed two slot receivers to bank at least 10 Fantasy points (non-PPR) already this year and a third notched a 29-yard touchdown from the slot. While Dede Westbrook has manned slot duties for the Jaguars in recent weeks (and is a deep sleeper for Week 4), Cole is the better talent and could easily reprise his old role, not to mention make an impact when he lines up as an outside receiver.

Dolphins at Patriots

Start Him

The Patriots have a track record of putting up points on the Dolphins (30-plus in five of their last six games that mattered against them). But even if the Pats have a hard time scoring, the Dolphins have had trouble scoring touchdowns via the run game (one rush score all season). So either by want or need, Ryan Tannehill is going to have to put the ball in the air. That's a good thing as the Patriots have given up six of seven passing scores to receivers, half of which have been allowed by top corner Stephon Gilmore. Stills has made the most big plays of anyone in Miami. His targets remain concerning -- no more than five per game -- but the volume expected in this matchup should help him get more chances and thus produce big stats. The Dolphins averaged 36 pass attempts per game against New England in 2017 -- that's the floor this week.

Sit Him

For the first three weeks of the season, the Patriots have tried manufacturing matchups for Hogan and he's totaled 84 yards while catching half of his 14 targets. If not for a now-seemingly miraculous pair of scores at Jacksonville in Week 2, you would have cut him already. The Dolphins boast one of the top trios of corners in the league, complete with rookie slot man Minkah Fitzpatrick and outside cornerback Xavien Howard. The unit allowed two huge pass plays to Jordy Nelson last week and three 20-plus pass plays to receivers all season. Not known as a deep-ball threat, Hogan is basically tied to the end zone for Fantasy goodness. It's hard to be optimistic in him having a great week, even in a get-right spot for the Patriots.

Start Him

There hasn't been a more reliable Patriots running back than White, who has at least eight Fantasy points in non-PPR each week thus far. If there's a weakness to exploit in the Miami defense, it's the defensive line. Down a run-stuffing starter (William Hayes) and a backup (Andre Branch), the rotation is thin and could force some of the big bodies to get worn down a little more than they'd like. Not only have the Dolphins allowed a touchdown (and at least 13 Fantasy points) to a running back in every game in 2018, but a Patriots back has run for a score in each of their last five meetings with the Fish. Somehow, the Patriots have run just one play inside the opponents' 5-yard line this season and White was in on it. Sony Michel figures to see a bump in playing time with Rex Burkhead sidelined, but has he done enough to earn his coaches' trust in goal-to-go situations? Compared to White, the answer is an easy no.

Eagles at Titans

Sit Him

Apparently, the Titans have forgotten about Lewis' receiving skills. After getting eight targets in Week 1, Lewis had four in Weeks 2 and 3 combined, racking up a cool 15 yards through the air. That problem has been compounded by Lewis' suddenly poor rushing average in those last two games (3.0 over 23 carries). Philadelphia not only boasts a stiff run defense with 2.8 yards per rush allowed, but it has been pretty good at containing pass-catching backs as well (6.4 yards per grab). It makes all the sense in the world that Lewis play a nice-sized role in the game, especially if Tennessee plays from behind, but his workload has basically been split 50-50 with Derrick Henry and should remain that way on Sunday. He's become untrustworthy.

Texans at Colts

Start Him

If you followed my Ebron advice last week and sat him, you (and I) got lucky. While he disappointed with a 33-yard game on a season high five catches and 11 targets, he really should have had something like 59 yards and two touchdowns since he dropped not one but two end zone targets and saw another end zone target nearly get picked off. He also couldn't connect on a good-looking deep ball from Luck. With the Colts running thin on receiving threats, Ebron should continue to get targets against a Texans defense that's leaked a score to a tight end in two of three weeks along with a 92.8 percent catch rate allowed.

Deep League Stash

We're one week away from the Colts getting Robert Turbin back from suspension. He looked good in his first preseason game and at the very least gives the Colts an alternative to the concoction of stinkola they've trotted out at running back so far this year. He's strictly and purely a speculative add, but if you can clear out a roster spot, carry him for a couple of weeks. I've dropped Chase Edmonds and Ronald Jones in my leagues with deep benches for him.

Bills at Packers

Sneaky Sleeper

Randall Cobb had two big plays (20-plus yards) in Week 1 and none since despite getting 17 targets. Allison, on the other hand, has one 20-plus-yard play per game with two of them going for touchdowns. He's caught 13 of 18 targets (72 percent catch rate) and seems to have some chemistry with Aaron Rodgers. Moreover, he's beating single coverage, and the Bills, despite their success last week, don't figure to have a suffocating defense capable of holding down the Pack's pass attack. Allison's delivered 12-plus non-PPR Fantasy points in 2 of 3 weeks and 12-plus in PPR each week.

Lions at Cowboys

Risky Starter

I had a hard time with Jones this week. On one hand, you have to love his usage -- 23 targets including eight on deep passes and nine (!) into the end zone. On the other hand, he's caught just 12 of those 23 targets and has needed scores to push his point totals over double-digits in both PPR and non-PPR. Jones will also line up against a Cowboys pass defense that's played well this season, especially cornerback Byron Jones. Given the Lions tendencies, expect to see a lot of Jones versus Jones battles. That's bad news for the Lions, though it should open up Kenny Golladay and Golden Tate to make plays.

Risky Starter

There are two concerns about Johnson's Week 4 outlook and they both have to do with workload. Despite his breakout 100-yard game against the Patriots, Johnson played just six more snaps than LeGarrette Blount, had one fewer snap from 10 yards or closer, had only one carry from 10 yards or closer and had two fewer fourth-quarter clock-killing carries as Blount. It's yet another testament to the Lions' unwillingness to ride the hot hand or grant Johnson a larger role. Not yet, anyway. Additionally, the Cowboys (who relatively contained Christian McCaffrey and Saquon Barkley in consecutive weeks), only got pushed for over 100 rush yards by Chris Carson because he had 32 carries. On the year, Dallas has allowed 3.3 yards per rush and two scores to running backs, both from inside the 5. Losing Sean Lee stinks, but rookie Leighton Vander Esch should replace him effectively. Somehow, the Lions have run only three plays from inside the 5 this season -- Johnson was on the field for one of them. He also trails Riddick (not Blount) on snaps on third-and-short. I hate to be that guy, but Johnson's a risk based on the matchup and his own considerable workload concerns.

Buccaneers at Bears

Start Him

What are you thinking?! He's scored and has at least one end-zone target in every game! Chicago doesn't have the corners to match up with him and Mike Evans and DeSean Jackson. Godwin should at least be your flex.

Start Him

In Week 1, the Bears allowed pass plays of 29, 39, 51 and 75 yards, two for touchdowns. In Week 2, they allowed pass plays of 19, 19, 20 and 34 yards, one for a touchdown. In Week 3, against the lowly Cardinals, they gave up pass plays of 21, 30, 32 and 35 yards, two for touchdowns. Suffice to say, Chicago has had some trouble with big-play passes, and that's the backbone of Jackson's game. Plus, Jackson wasn't a factor in the Bucs' Week 3 loss, something the team might aim to correct this week. This will be the toughest pass rush Fitzpatrick will face to-date, so expect a bunch of quick screens and slants to Jackson with at least one going for a bunch of yards.

Start Him

Burton doesn't even have 100 yards on the season. He's averaging 5.0 targets per game, has four receptions in each of his last two and has found the end zone once on two red-zone targets. It's not at all what we expected from him, but this week's matchup evokes confidence. The Buccaneers have allowed at least nine Fantasy points to tight ends in consecutive weeks and will roll out rookie safety Jordan Whitehead as a replacement for Chris Conte, who hurt his knee and got stiff-armed by Vance McDonald last week. If Matt Nagy is a true disciple of Andy Reid, he'll attack the 5-foot-10 Whitehead with a big dose of the 6-foot-3 Burton.

Bengals at Falcons

Start Him

Boyd is turning out to be a compelling second receiver for the Bengals. The 12 catches over 16 targets over the past two weeks are cool, but what's really impressive is that half of those catches have gone for 20-plus yards each! Two of them, both coming in Week 3, were on broken plays where Boyd never quit on his route and Andy Dalton bought time to make a throw deep downfield. Given the Falcons' safety woes and pass-rush concerns, it wouldn't be surprising in the least to see Boyd continue to get a dose of targets in what should be a high-scoring game. The Falcons have allowed a touchdown to five different receivers over their last two games. Put him ahead of DeSean Jackson, Golden Tate and Amari Cooper, among others.

Sneaky Sleeper

If there was ever a week for the Bengals to get Eifert going, this is it. Atlanta's starting safeties moving forward are Damontae Kazee and Jordan Richards -- both are liabilities. The Falcons gave up 71 yards to Benjamin Watson in Week 3 -- and that was with safety Ricardo Allen on the field for most of the game. Linebacker Deion Jones, who is good against the pass, isn't going to play. And Eifert posted season-highs in targets (8), catches (6) and yards (74) at Carolina last week. Let's put it this way: If Eifert lays an egg, you shouldn't trust him in your lineup again anytime soon. I would chance it with him over George Kittle.

Start Him

You just got done reading why Tyler Boyd and Tyler Eifert should be in your lineup. You know A.J. Green is going to be good. Atlanta has allowed over 325 yards and three passing touchdowns in each of its past two games. He's a top-10 quarterback.

Start Him

The secret's out on Ridley -- and the Bengals know it. Unfortunately for the Bengals, they're on the road for the second week in a row and have allowed two passing scores in each game (one to a receiver in each). They also don't have the defenders to keep up with his speed (most defenses can't) and also must account for Julio Jones elsewhere on the field. It means the Bengals will have to either come up with a really clever plan or they'll play a lot of zone defense and both receivers will rack up the catches and yards. In what should be a high-scoring game, Ridley's upside should carry him into many lineups as at least a flex, if not a No. 2 wideout.

Sneaky Sleeper

The Bengals were crushed by tight ends in Week 1 (Eric Ebron) and Week 2 (Mark Andrews) before running into a team that basically uses a tight end as a receiver (Devin Funchess). All three of them scored. Hooper's size and likely single coverage against a linebacker or a safety will make him an easy red-zone target for Matt Ryan. Plus, if the Bengals opt to use a zone defense to negate some of the Falcons' speed, Hooper should eat up the middle of the field. If you're changing out tight ends week after week, land on Hooper and his 85 percent catch rate, not just for Week 4 but also for the two games after (at PIT, vs. TB).

Seahawks at Cardinals

Start Him

Arizona has allowed a touchdown and thusly a minimum of 14 Fantasy points to a lead running back in each game this season. Seems like this matchup would be a lay-up for Carson, right? Well ... maybe. Despite all the scores they've allowed, the Cardinals are giving up under 4.0 yards per carry to running backs and kept Jordan Howard to 2.5 yards per rush and Todd Gurley to 2.2 yards per rush. Carson needed every bit of 32 carries to register 102 yards last week against the Cowboys. His offensive line had trouble blocking for him, especially on the right side. His receiving numbers are minimal. If there's a silver lining it's that game script should be in his favor -- assuming the coaches don't get silly and split his reps with Rashaad Penny like they did in Weeks 1 and 2. Let's call Carson a touchdown-dependent running back in a touchdown-friendly matchup. He's a low-end No. 2 Fantasy running back.

Browns at Raiders

Start Him

The Raiders have been outstanding against tight ends, dominating the likes of Tyler Higbee, Jake Butt and Mike Gesicki. I need a sarcasm font. Those guys aren't exactly dominant tight ends. That said ... is Njoku anything close to a dominant tight end?! After earning seven targets in each of his first two games and doing nothing with them, Njoku was targetless until Baker Mayfield (who leaned on his tight ends at Oklahoma) entered last Thursday's game, then he caught his only two passes for 36 yards. The optimist would recognize that Njoku had his two longest completions of the season from Mayfield. The pessimist would recognize that Njoku just hasn't played well at all. The realist would argue that there aren't a lot of dandy tight ends out there, so a big, fast one in what might wind up being a favorable matchup is worth starting, especially with an upgrade at quarterback.

Saints at Giants

Start Him

The Saints have had a hard time defending receivers this season, but it's especially been non-No. 1 guys who rip them apart. New Orleans also begins playing without top slot cornerback Patrick Robinson the rest of the season, opening up a juicy matchup for Shepard against presumed replacement P.J. Williams. That's who the Falcons burned for three scores last week. Shepard's coming off his best game of the season, and it's no surprise he racked up six receptions in the same game the G-Men lost Evan Engram to injury. Expect Shepard to be a significant focal point of the Giants offense.

49ers at Chargers

Sit Him

It's already bad enough that Kittle will go from Jimmy Garoppolo to C.J. Beathard at quarterback, but now he'll take on a feisty Chargers defense that has erased tight ends, including Travis Kelce, through three weeks. Kittle went touchdownless in six games with Beathard in 2017 and was touchdownless in three games with Garoppolo in 2018. O.J. Howard, Austin Hooper, Tyler Eifert and even David Njoku have a better outlook in Week 4.

Sneaky Sleepers

The Chargers should have their way with the 49ers, especially if San Francisco's offense can't put points on the board. We already have three weeks worth of evidence that Williams is a favorite target of Philip Rivers, be it in the end zone or on deep plays (or both). San Francisco's secondary won't have Richard Sherman playing for a few weeks -- he would have matched up nicely with Williams. Instead, Williams should dominate over Ahkello Witherspoon and Jimmie Ward. And once the Bolts have a big lead, Ekeler should see an uptick in touches to put the game out of reach. That's on top of his complementary role where he figures to land 10 touches per game anyway.

Ravens at Steelers

Sit Him

No one's expecting Crabtree to have a big game with lots of yardage -- for him to help Fantasy owners, he has to score. Lucky for him, he and the Ravens are taking on a Steelers pass defense that's allowed nine touchdowns through the air over the past two games. Unlucky for him, he's had all of one target inside the 20 this season, and it went for his score in Week 1. He doesn't have the speed to scare defenses and isn't their preferred option deep in the red zone. Any of the high-upside receivers you picked up off waivers carries more optimism than Crabtree, even in a favorable matchup.

Chiefs at Broncos

Start Them

Don't assume that Freeman did enough in Week 3 to earn a larger role -- before his ejection, Lindsay had 20 yards on four carries and more targets in the passing game (two) than Freeman had in four quarters (one). The good news is that both should see a nice amount of work against a sloppy Chiefs defense that counts on its offense to outscore opponents. Lindsay should be the better of the two because he can create numbers via the passing game, and the Chiefs have allowed 12.4 yards per catch to running backs this season. Not to be ignored, they've also yielded 5.1 yards per carry to the position. Count on Denver mimicking the 49ers and leaning on both backs to win the time of possession battle in hopes of staying close with Patrick Mahomes & Co.