Fantasy Football Week 7: Experts answer big questions on trade targets, bye weeks, and Le'Veon Bell

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

Welcome to the first big bye week of 2018. With the Packers, Raiders, Steelers, and Seahawks all off this week, Fantasy players are stuck without some of their key contributors, including:

Three must-start QBs

Four starting-caliber RBs

Three must-start WRs — and at least four more we're considering starting every week

Two starting tight ends

This may be the shallowest the player pool for Fantasy ends up all season, which means we all need extra help to set our lineups for Week 7. Here are Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard, and Heath Cummings' thoughts on some of the key questions facing Fantasy players heading into Week 7.

1. With Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, and Ben Roethlisberger off, who is the best bye-week replacement at QB?

Jamey Eisenberg: "Baker Mayfield is No. 1 for me if available with his matchup at Tampa Bay, and he's at 68 percent ownership on CBS Sports. Mitchell Trubisky is right behind him at 59 percent with his matchup against New England. And then, as icky as it sounds, look at Eli Manning with his matchup at Atlanta. He's at 42 percent."

Dave Richard: "I think it's Trubisky. He's played fairly well over his last two games and has a favorable matchup at home against the Patriots on Sunday. It's actually not a bad spot for him. Joe Flacco is a close second, with C.J. Beathard and Mayfield also in the discussion. Trubisky's displayed upside sets him apart."

Heath Cummings: "It's Manning. I know this didn't work well last time, but I'm going back to him. The Falcons defense is banged up and pretty terrible. Between Odell Beckham, Saquon Barkley and Sterling Shepard Manning should be able to find success. If you just can't stomach Eli, Trubisky would be my second choice."

2. How are you handling Le'Veon Bell/James Conner?

Jamey: "I'm holding both Bell and Conner for now, but I expect Bell to report for Pittsburgh's next game in Week 8 against Cleveland. I'll still start Conner as a No. 2 running back that week and use Bell as a flex if he's active. And then moving forward, I expect Bell to become the Steelers' primary running back. I still consider him someone you want to acquire in all Fantasy leagues if available via trade, and he should be a difference maker in the Fantasy playoffs if healthy.

Dave: "Le'Veon is a bench decoration, Conner is a must-start. Until Bell reports, that's how this situation is. And even after Bell reports (which WILL happen, just a matter of when), I'm not certain he'll get a ton of touches unless Conner suddenly turns into a dud. In a perfect world I'd like to have both on the same team."

Heath: "I'm holding Conner and planning on starting him Week 8. I'm also holding Bell unless someone offers me the moon for him. We still know little more than we did two months ago. We'll see."

3. Is there any hope for the Titans' offense?

Jamey: "Not much. You can certainly stash guys like Derrick Henry, Dion Lewis and Corey Davis, but you're not starting them any time soon. In 10-team leagues or smaller, I'm looking for other options."

Dave: "Yes, there's hope. Marcus Mariota is playing with an injured hand, and his O-line is letting him down. Not a good combination, especially when the run game can't provide much. The Titans need to re-tool, but that probably won't happen until their Week 8 bye. It's totally fine to cut any Titans players (but not the DST) and then come back for them off waivers in a couple of weeks."

Heath: "I'm not ready to call them hopeless, but I'm not sure they figure it out this week. I have very little hope for Mariota being more than a streamer, and it's hard see a path to Henry being more than a TD-dependent flex. I do still have some hope for Davis and Lewis."

4. Who is your top sell-high candidate right now?

Jamey: "Adrian Peterson. He's been good so far this year when healthy, but how long will he stay healthy with a robust workload at 33 years old? Get something now while you can."

Dave: "My first thought was Adam Thielen, but the more I consider DeAndre Hopkins' situation, the more I just don't like it. Deshaun Watson is banged up and is certain to continue taking hits behind his weak offensive line. Without him and with Brandon Weeden as quarterback, Hopkins just isn't as good. I'd rather have Thielen."

Heath: "Julian Edelman. In two games he's seen about 20 percent of Tom Brady's targets. Brady is averaging 35 pass attempts this season. Quick math tells you that's seven targets a game for Edelman. Without a lot of touchdowns that won't be good enough for a reliable starter."

5. Who is your favorite buy-low candidate in Fantasy right now?

Jamey: "I'll stick with the same answer I've had here for several weeks — Rob Gronkowski. The touchdowns will start to come in bunches."

Dave: "I don't think there are enough idiots in my league who will trade away Beckham at a discount, but if they want to give him away then I'm all for giving up a burrito of above-average players for him."

Heath: "I'll go with Jarvis Landry. He's gone through a difficult stretch of the season but there's a great schedule moving forward. Landry is still getting the targets he's just finding it harder to find room with all the attention the defenses are giving him."

6. Who is one player you are a week away from dropping?

Jamey: "Lamar Miller. If D'Onta Foreman (Achilles) can get healthy he could make this a three-headed backfield with Alfred Blue. Miller has been bad, and you can drop him now in 10-team leagues."

Dave: "Miller. I think it's curtains for him."

Heath: "Nyheim Hines. With Marlon Mack back in action in Week 6, Hines touched the ball five times. If we see another week like that against Buffalo I'll be comfortable dropping him."

Who should you sit and start? And what shocking QB could win you Week 7? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy football rankings for every single position, and see which shocking QB finishes in the top 5 this week, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.