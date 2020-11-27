Smith completed 19 of 26 passes for 149 yards and a touchdown with an interception in Thursday's 41-16 win over the Cowboys.

With Antonio Gibson running for three TDs and the defense adding one of its own courtesy a Montez Sweat pick-six, there wasn't a whole lot for Smith to do on the afternoon. The veteran QB did connect with Logan Thomas on a five-yard score late in the second quarter, putting Washington in the lead for good. Smith, and the entire Washington offense, face a much tougher opponent in Week 13's road clash with the undefeated Steelers.