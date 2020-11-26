Hopkins (groin) is listed as active Thursday at Dallas.
Hopkins didn't practice at all this week, but Washington opted not to add a kicker to the active roster in advance of this game, signaling he was slated to play Week 12. Indeed, he'll be available against the Cowboys' bottom-ranked scoring defense (31.8 points per game).
