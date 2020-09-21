Hopkins connected on a 24-yard field goal -- his lone kick -- in Sunday's 30-15 loss to the Cardinals.
The Football Team never got into field-goal range in the first half, and they entered halftime down 20-0. As a result, Hopkins was only afforded one field-goal try, as Washington attempted two-point conversions following both touchdowns in the fourth quarter. These sorts of game scripts won't be unusual for Washington this season, but considering the Browns have let up at least 30 points in both games this year, Hopkins could have a decent opportunity in Week 3.
