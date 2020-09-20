Fuller (knee) isn't expected to suit up in Sunday's game against the Cardinals, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Fuller logged full practice throughout the week after missing last week with the calf injury, so this news isn't surprising. The team hopes that he can return for Week 3, however, look for Jimmy Moreland to draw the start. As always, check back when inactives are released 90 minutes prior to game time.
