Pierre-Louis (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's divisional matchup against the Eagles, Kyle Stackpole of Washington's official site reports.
Pierre-Louis' lingering ankle injury will cause him to miss a third straight contest. In his stead, Khaleke Hudson stands to handle an increased role against Philadelphia.
