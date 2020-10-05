Thomas played 93 percent of offensive snaps in Sunday's 31-17 loss to Baltimore, but he was limited to one catch for eight yards on four targets.

The snap share actually was a season high, though not much of a difference from Week 2 (91 percent) or Week 3 (86 percent). His receiving stats, on the other hand, were season lows across the board, with Thomas falling shy of seven targets and four catches for the first time this year. It does make sense that QB Dwayne Haskins would start to look toward other players, as his connection with Thomas hasn't been especially strong. The tight end has a 46.4 percent catch rate and 3.6 yards per target, ranking dead last in both stats among all qualified pass catchers at his position. Thomas does get a decent matchup Week 5, with Washington playing host to a Rams squad that's given up the 12th-most PPR points to tight ends this season. Granted, that's largely been based on touchdowns (three) and overall volume (9.3 targets per game) rather than yardage efficiency (4.5 YPT).