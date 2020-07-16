Rosas is facing three charges for an alleged hit-and-run incident on June 15 in Chico, Calif., Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

The charges include reckless driving on a highway, hit and run and property damage, and driving with a suspended or revoked license due to a previous DUI of alcohol or drugs. The Giants have yet to comment on the situation, and the NFL won't levy any sort of punishment until the legal process plays itself out. On the latter front, Rosas has a court appearance on Sept. 4.