Giants' Brandon Marshall: Participates in passing camp
Marshall (ankle) is attending Eli Manning's annual passing camp at Duke University, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
Bouncing back from October ankle surgery, Marshall was scheduled to begin running in January and made it clear he had no intention of retiring. The extent of his participation in Manning's passing camp is unknown, but he least was healthy enough to play in a friendly basketball game with his teammates at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The 34-year-old wideout probably will need to accept a pay cut if he wants to stay in New York, as the Giants can free up nearly $5.2 million in cap space by releasing him. Marshall signed a two-year, $11 million contract last offseason and caught only 18 of 33 targets for 154 yards before suffering the season-ending ankle injury Week 5.
