Marshall (coach's decision) is listed as inactive Thursday against the Falcons.

In his first two chances to suit up as a member of the Saints, Marshall has been deemed a healthy scratch. Granted, he's only been a part of the organization for 10 days, but rookie wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith (toe) also is inactive, so routes would have been available for Marshall. Instead, the Saints will roll with Michael Thomas, Keith Kirkwood and Austin Carr at wideout.

