Saints' Brandon Marshall: Remains down Week 14
Marshall (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's Week 14 tilt against the Buccaneers.
Marshall will be on the sideline for the fourth consecutive game, as the Saints will roll with Michael Thomas, Tre'Quan Smith, Austin Carr and Keith Kirkwood as their top four receiving options.
