Brandon Marshall: Signing with Saints
Marshall is signing a one-year contract with the Saints on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The 34-year-old will step in as a backup plan for Dez Bryant, who suffered a torn Achilles on Friday in his second practice with the team. Marshall caught 11 of 23 targets for 136 yards (5.9 YPT) and a touchdown in seven games with the Seahawks earlier this season, eventually losing snaps to David Moore and ultimately getting released Oct. 30. The Saints probably expect Marshall to push Austin Carr for the No. 3 receiver job behind Michael Thomas and Tre'Quan Smith, with Ted Ginn (knee) stuck on injured reserve through at least Week 14. Aside from an injury to Thomas, it's hard to picture a scenario in which Marshall draws more than three or four targets per game. The Saints host the Eagles in Week 11.
