Saints' Brandon Marshall: Healthy scratch yet again
Marshall (coach's decision) is listed as inactive Thursday at Dallas, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
A healthy scratch for a third consecutive game, Marshall again will don street clothes instead of pads as a member of the Saints. It remains to be seen the scenario in which he'll be given a shot to play, but with Tre'Quan Smith back from a one-game absence, Marshall's services are needed less than they were on Thanksgiving against the Falcons, when he also was inactive.
