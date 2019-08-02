Marshall is slated to work out for the Colts on Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Marshall has been off the fantasy radar the past couple of seasons, and at age 35, it's hard to imagine him making a big splash if he does catch on with the Colts. The team's wideout corps is currently headed by T.Y. Hilton, Devin Funchess, Chester Rogers and rookie Parris Campbell.