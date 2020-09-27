Williams (groin) is inactive for Sunday's game versus the 49ers, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Williams has only played on special teams this season, so his absence shouldn't affect the team's passing defense. He'll look to get back on the field in Week 4's matchup versus the Rams.
