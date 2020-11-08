The Giants activated Williams (groin) from injured reserve Saturday, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.
Williams will return to action after a six-game hiatus. The 28-year-old played strictly on special teams through the first two games, but he could log some defensive snaps Sunday against the Football Team because Ryan Lewis (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Friday.
More News
-
Giants' Brandon Williams: Preparing to return from IR•
-
Giants' Brandon Williams: Shifts to IR•
-
Giants' Brandon Williams: Unavailable versus 49ers•
-
Giants' Brandon Williams: Back on active roster•
-
Giants' Brandon Williams: Officially signs with Giants•
-
Brandon Williams: Expected to sign with Giants•