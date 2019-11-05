Latimer hauled in two of three targets for eight yards and a touchdown in Monday's 37-18 loss to the Cowboys.

Latimer was wide open in the right corner of the end zone, and Daniel Jones found him to take the lead early in the second quarter. The sixth-year pro made waves on special teams as well, as he ripped of kick returns of 41 and 50 yards. This could earn him additional reps as a returner going forward, but his fantasy aptitude is limited by his shortcomings as a receiver.