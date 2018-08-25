Latimer secured one of two targets for 54 yards and returned a kickoff for 23 yards in the Giants' 22-16 preseason win over the Jets on Friday.

Latimer had reportedly been coming on in practice the past couple of weeks, and that momentum transferred over nicely into Friday's game. The fifth-year receiver hauled in a late-first-quarter 54-yard bomb from Eli Manning that brought the ball to the Jets' six-yard line. Although Jonathan Stewart fumbled the ball away on the next play, the game-long catch was certainly an encouraging sign from Latimer, who's set to open the season as the No. 3 receiver behind Odell Beckham, Jr. and Sterling Shepard. Latimer's career highs are the modest 19 receptions and 287 yards he accumulated in 2017 while with the Broncos, so he'll have to significantly up his production to keep a hold of the third receiver role throughout the campaign.