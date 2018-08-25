Giants' Cody Latimer: Stands out with big catch in win
Latimer secured one of two targets for 54 yards and returned a kickoff for 23 yards in the Giants' 22-16 preseason win over the Jets on Friday.
Latimer had reportedly been coming on in practice the past couple of weeks, and that momentum transferred over nicely into Friday's game. The fifth-year receiver hauled in a late-first-quarter 54-yard bomb from Eli Manning that brought the ball to the Jets' six-yard line. Although Jonathan Stewart fumbled the ball away on the next play, the game-long catch was certainly an encouraging sign from Latimer, who's set to open the season as the No. 3 receiver behind Odell Beckham, Jr. and Sterling Shepard. Latimer's career highs are the modest 19 receptions and 287 yards he accumulated in 2017 while with the Broncos, so he'll have to significantly up his production to keep a hold of the third receiver role throughout the campaign.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
WR Tiers 4.0
Youth is being served across the NFL -- especially in the passing game. Dave Richard's latest...
-
RB Tiers 4.0
Two weeks of preseason games are in the books, and running backs are making their moves across...
-
TE Tiers 4.0
Trey Burton and Jimmy Graham reeled in touchdowns and interest from Fantasy owners in the second...
-
QB Tiers 4.0
Carson Wentz's slide continues, but depth builds in the late rounds. Dave Richard's Quarterback...
-
Who you should draft from every spot
Just in time for most Fantasy drafts, our experts share how they built their teams from every...
-
Players rising, falling in ADP ranks
Jamey Eisenberg looks at players rising and falling with their Average Draft Position.