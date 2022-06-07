Giants head coach Brain Daboll said Tuesday that Jones (neck) has been cleared for contact, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

Jones missed the final six games of the 2021 campaign due to a neck strain, but he appears to have moved past the issue with Daboll saying the quarterback would suit up if the Giants had a game Tuesday. Regardless, health isn't the only concern for Jones, who sports a 22:17 TD:INT the past two seasons after throwing for 3,027 yards and 24 touchdowns across 13 appearances as a rookie.