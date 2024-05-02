Jones (knee) said Wednesday that he's been running and cutting during his rehab from a torn right ACL, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Jones went on to say he's "doing everything," and the plan remains for him to be ready for training camp. The veteran QB tore his right ACL last November and also dealt with neck issues once again, though Jones said he's over that injury. The Giants didn't use a draft pick on a quarterback this offseason, only swapping out veteran backup Tyrod Taylor for Drew Lock in free agency. Jones should get every shot to remain the Giants' starter despite a dreadful 2023.