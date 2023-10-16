Jones noted following Sunday's loss to Buffalo that his injured neck feels "a lot better" and that he is trying to be ready to play Week 7 versus Washington, Darryl Slater of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Jones injured his neck in the fourth quarter of a Week 5 loss to Miami and wasn't able to practice at all last week. The QB told Slater that he's "doing everything [he] can" to be ready for Week 7, though it bears mentioning that both Jones and head coach Brian Daboll expressed optimism early last week that he'd be able to take the field versus Buffalo this past Sunday, which didn't come particularly close to happening. The level of Jones' participation in practice during the coming week should provide insight into his chances of playing Week 7 against Washington. If he's forced to miss that contest, Tyrod Taylor would again step in as the starting signal caller for a Giants team desperately in need of a win.