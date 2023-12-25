Lawrence (hamstring) is active for Monday's matchup against the Eagles, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Lawrence will play in a third straight game after missing the Giants' Week 12 win over the Patriots. He's been limited over the last two games, playing 28 and 26 defensive snaps, respectively, while totaling five tackles (one solo) and half a sack.
