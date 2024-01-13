Lawrence finished the regular season with 53 tackles (32 solo), including 4.5 sacks, over 16 games.

Lawrence didn't stuff the stat sheet, and his numbers were lower across the board in comparison to his 2022 campaign, but his impact on New York's defense continued to be as enormous as his physical stature. For his excellence, the fifth-year nose tackle earned his second straight selection as both a Pro Bowler and an AP Second Team All-Pro. The Giants appear wise to have inked Lawrence to a four-year extension last May, as he's set to anchor the team's defensive front for years to come.