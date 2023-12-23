Lawrence (hamstring) is listed as questionable ahead of Monday's game against the Eagles, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Lawrence has been able to suit up the past two weeks after missing the Giants' Week 12 win over the Patriots, but his hamstring issue still seems to be lingering and he's listed as questionable for Monday's contest. If the All-Pro defensive tackle is unable to suit up in Week 16, expect Jordon Riley to see increased work on New York's defensive line.