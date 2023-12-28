Lawrence (hamstring) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Lawrence was able to play through his hamstring issue in Week 16, but this injury still seems to be hindering the 26-year-old. He began the Giants' week of practice with an estimated DNP and he was able to upgrade to a limited session Thursday. The All-Pro defensive tackle could very well carry an injury designation into the weekend if he doesn't practice in full Friday.