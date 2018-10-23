Apple is questionable to return to Monday's game against Atlanta with an ankle injury.

The extent of Apple's ankle issue is unclear at the moment. Should he return to action, it would be a good sign for the third-year cornerback moving forward. If he can't give it a go, next week's practice report will serve as a good indicator of where he stands heading into Week 8. B.W. Webb could be the next guy up while Apple receives medical attention.