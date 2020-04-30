Giants' Evan Engram: Fifth-year option exercised
The Giants picked up Engram's (foot) fifth-year option for 2021 on Wednesday.
Though the 25-year-old missed eight games last season and underwent surgery to address the Lisfranc injury to his left foot in December, it's not a surprise that the Giants elected to pick up his option for 2021. Engram finished the season with 44 catches for 467 yards and three touchdowns prior to being shut down, and if health prevails, he should be back as one of Daniel Jones' top targets in 2020. Engram was seen running on a treadmill Wednesday as he continues his recovery from the procedure.
