Giants' Evan Engram: Tending to sore foot

Coach Pat Shurmur said that Engram is tending to a sore foot in the aftermath of Monday's 37-18 loss to the Cowboys, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

The injury prevented Engram from playing during the Giants' final offensive series, but the tight end still contributed six catches for 48 yards on eight targets and ran once for a two-yard gain before departing. Per Dan Duggan of The Athletic, Shurmur indicated the Giants will see how Engram looks in practice as the week unfolds before the 25-year-old's status for Sunday's game against the Jets in determined.