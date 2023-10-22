Brightwell (hamstring) will not return to Sunday's game against the Commanders, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.
Brightwell did not record any stats before exiting, so it's unclear when he sustained the injury. Saquon Barkley and Matt Breida are New York's only remaining running backs on the active roster. Brightwell has nine carries for 19 yards in 2023.
