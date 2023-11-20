Simmons recorded three tackles (all solo) and returned an interception 54 yards for a touchdown in Sunday's 31-19 Week 11 victory over the Commanders.

Washington was in New York territory and down five points with time ticking down in the fourth quarter when Simmons picked off Sam Howell on a pass intended for Commanders tight end Logan Thomas and scampered into the end zone for a game-sealing score. It was the first interception of the campaign for Simmons, who tallied four pickoffs across his first three NFL seasons with the Cardinals. Simmons has seen a reduced role upon joining New York this year but showed Sunday that he can still make an impact when given the opportunity.