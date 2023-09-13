Simmons recorded a solo tackle in the Giants' 40-0 loss to the Cowboys on Sunday night.

Simmons played only 14 defensive snaps in his debut with New York, limiting him to only one takedown. The 25-year-old was acquired via trade from the Cardinals on Aug. 24 and he's transitioned to linebacker since joining the Giants. He'll look to increase his production in Week 2 against his former team in Arizona.