The Giants re-signed Simmons to a one-year contract Friday, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports.

In his first year with the team, Simmons recorded 50 tackles, a sack and an interception that he returned for a touchdown in 17 regular-season games. Now that he's been re-signed, the 2020 first-rounder -- who arrived in New York via a trade with Arizona last August -- will reprise his versatile role in the Giants defense, where his ability to play either safety or linebacker is an asset to the unit.